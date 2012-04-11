Shell, ConocoPhillips dropped from Mexico stolen fuel case

* Mexico's Pemex says $300 mln in condensates stolen * Gangs linked to cartels sold fuel across the border * Six companies cannot be added to the case, three will MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Pemex will not be allowed to sue ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch Shell Plc for allegedly selling fuel stolen by drug gangs, U.S. court filings show. The court in the Southern District of Texas ruled this week that an attempt to add a number of additional firms to a case filed in 2010 came too late and would result in an excessive hold up to the investigation. "The addition of new claims ... at this late date - almost two years after the original complaint was filed - will undoubtedly delay the discovery process and prejudice the defendants by requiring them to investigate and defend against these new claims," the court said. "The addition of new defendants would, in turn, add new and complex issues to an action that is already protracted and complicated," it added. Two original complaints were brought against some 15 companies - including German chemical maker BASF AG - and a handful of individuals for buying up to $300 million of fuel smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border since 2006. Three companies named in Pemex's new claim - Plains Marketing, St. James Energy Operating and RGV Energy Partners - will be added to the suit the court said, since these companies were already linked to the case in earlier filings. Six parties - Shell Chemical and Shell Trading Co., ConocoPhillips, FR Midstream Transport, Marathon Petroleum Company and Sunoco - will not be added to the case, the April 10 filing said. Pemex's exploration and production (PEP) unit charges some U.S. companies and individuals conspired with Mexican criminals to forge documents and sell natural gas condensates hijacked from the Burgos field in northern Mexico. It says others unwittingly bought stolen fuel from third parties. PEP claims that at times, the thefts reached up to 40 percent of condensate produced at the Burgos field, which spans the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon and Coahuila. The gas field has been menaced by powerful drug gangs branching out into new illegal rackets in search of more revenues. Drug violence in Mexico has killed more than 50,000 people in the past five years and Pemex workers have been kidnapped and intimidated by the gangs.