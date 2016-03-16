FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fermaca wins $370 mln Mexico natgas pipeline contract -CFE
March 16, 2016 / 8:04 PM / a year ago

Fermaca wins $370 mln Mexico natgas pipeline contract -CFE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national power company CFE on Wednesday said it had awarded a $372.6 million natural gas pipeline contract to Mexico-based energy company Fermaca.

The deal is to build, operate and maintain a gas pipeline that will run through the states of Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, and which should begin operating in January 2018, CFE said in a statement.

CFE said it received bids from Fermaca and subsidiaries of TransCanada Corp. and IEnova. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)

