BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 A staggered fuel price liberalization in Mexico will begin at the end of March, the head of the country's energy regulatory commission (CRE) said on Wednesday.
Guillermo Garcia, president of the commission, told a news conference market prices for gasoline and diesel will be rolled out gradually by regions, beginning with the northwestern states of Baja California and Sonora on March 30. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas