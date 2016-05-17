FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's president proposes allowing same sex marriage nationally
May 17, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's president proposes allowing same sex marriage nationally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president on Tuesday proposed allowing same sex marriage nationally, the latest in a series of progressive policies in a traditionally conservative country.

The presidency said on Twitter that President Enrique Pena Nieto had “announced the signing of a reform initiative which includes the recognition of the right to get married without any form of discrimination.”

Both the presidency and Pena Nieto’s Twitter avatars were overlaid with the rainbow flag of gay pride to mark the international day against homophobia and transphobia. The announcement comes just weeks after Pena Nieto proposed relaxing laws on marijuana.

Mexico’s Supreme Court said last year that laws restricting marriage to a man and woman were unconstitutional and a Supreme Court judge urged states to legalize gay marriage.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

