MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s gross domestic product grew about 0.6 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary estimates, the director of economic data at the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Arturo Blancas told reporters that the economy likely expaned 2.4 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Both figures were a slight improvement over previously reported data for the second quarter.