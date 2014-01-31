FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's economy grew about 0.8 pct in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's economy grew about 0.8 pct in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy likely grew by 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as growing demand for Mexican goods and higher government spending continued to buoy Latin America’s No. 2 economy after a sharp slowdown earlier in the second quarter.

Growth in the fourth quarter was just shy of the 0.84 percent reached in the third quarter.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto passed a batch of reforms aimed at boosting growth including an overhaul of state oil giant Pemex but a sagging construction sector and weak government spending fueled a second-quarter contraction.

The central bank, which cut interest rates three times last year to spur the economy, has said growth will rebound this year to about 3 percent to 4 percent, as the reform benefits kick in.

The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a record low of 3.5 percent in a monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday.

The government also said the economy likely grew about 1.5 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter, above the 1.3 percent annualized rate notched in the prior three months.

The finance ministry said growth likely reached 1.3 percent last year, the same figure as its earlier forecast, but well below the 3.8 percent expansion notched in 2012.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s public sector ran a December fiscal deficit of 112.4 billion pesos ($8.43 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.