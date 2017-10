MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican drugmaker Genomma on Friday said it exercised an option to buy Argentine pain-killer brand Tafirol.

Genomma paid 133.7 million Argentine pesos ($26.94 million) in the deal.

Tafirol’s products include acetaminophen, decongestants and pain relief for infants.

Genomma shares closed up 1.53 percent at 29.19 pesos in local trading.