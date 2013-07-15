FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican homebuilder Geo says lenders reject bank creditor deal
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 4 years

Mexican homebuilder Geo says lenders reject bank creditor deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Some local lenders to Mexican homebuilder Geo voted against signing an agreement the company recently reached with its major bank lenders to restructure its debt, according to a statement on Monday with Mexico’s stock exchange.

The lenders hold local debt certificates that are backed by Geo assets.

Geo, which is struggling with a heavy debt load and slowing home sales, said in June its main bank creditors had also agreed not to bring any new legal proceedings against the company and to suspend existing lawsuits.

The builder said in April that it had hired a financial adviser to restructure its debt, which totaled 13.8 billion Mexican pesos (US$1.1 billion) at the end of March.

Geo has also hired investment bank Rothschild to help in its restructuring process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.