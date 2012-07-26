FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexican homebuilder Geo posts lower 2nd-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:23 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexican homebuilder Geo posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 profit 239.5 mln pesos vs 337.5 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 13 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 29 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the cost of servicing its debt soared and offset higher sales.

The company said quarterly profit fell to 239.6 million pesos ($18 million) from 337.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.8 billion pesos but that was offset by the higher cost of servicing its U.S. dollar debt as the Mexican peso weakened.

Separately, the company said “in light of the current industry environment” it would slash its outlook for free cash flow to equity for 2012.

The company cut the forecast to a range of 200 million to 400 million pesos from a previous 1.5 billion pesos. Geo said the revision is due to changes the company has to make in order to comply with a Mexican government system for certifying housing projects for subsidies.

Geo shares closed up 0.07 percent at 13.78 pesos on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.