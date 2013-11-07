FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Geo says talks with lenders 'close' to agreement
November 7, 2013

Mexico's Geo says talks with lenders 'close' to agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Geo said on Thursday it was “close to reaching agreements” with most of its lenders and bondholders as it seeks to restructure its debt.

Geo will make a further announcement as soon as it has a definite agreement, the company said in a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

The company, which has failed to report results since the first quarter of this year, said in April it hired an advisor to help it restructure its debt after poor home sales caused it to miss payments on its heavy debtload.

Geo along with rivals Homex and Urbi, which are also trying to restructure, racked up debt buying land and building where Mexicans no longer wanted to live.

