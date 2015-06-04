FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's GICSA sets IPO share price at 17 pesos
June 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's GICSA sets IPO share price at 17 pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate company Grupo GICSA said on Thursday it had set its price per share at 17 pesos in an initial public offering of up to 7.2 billion Mexican pesos ($463.63 million) for local and foreign investors.

GICSA, which builds and operates high-end residential developments, shopping centers and offices, sold 368.4 million shares without considering an optional greenshoe allotment of 55.2 million shares.

The share price was set at the lower end of the 17 to 21 pesos per share price range announced last month.

$1 = 15.5295 Mexican pesos Reporting by Veronica Gomez

