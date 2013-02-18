FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico's Gigante does not rule out Office Depot purchase
#Market News
February 18, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's Gigante does not rule out Office Depot purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Gigante holds 50 pct stake in Mexican unit of Office Depot)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante on Monday did not rule out a possible acquisition of the 50 percent stake in the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot that it does not already own, following a report it was in talks to do so.

The company has been considering options related to its 50 percent holding in Office Depot’s local unit since 2008, Grupo Gigante said. Last week U.S. news agency Bloomberg said it was in talks to buy the other half.

Gigante has held talks with various financial institutions “with a view to using credit lines for financial purposes to execute its business plan and that of its subsidiaries,” the company said in a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

The business plan does not exclude acquisitions, but it does also include organic growth, the statement said. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
