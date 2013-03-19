FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gigante says talks to buy rest of Office Depot Mexico continue
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Gigante says talks to buy rest of Office Depot Mexico continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante said on Tuesday that its talks to purchase the rest of the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot Inc. continue despite a missed deadline to conclude the negotiations.

Grupo Gigante said that its offer to buy the 50 percent stake in the Mexican arm of the U.S. company it doesn’t already own expired on March 15.

The Mexican company, which also operates supermarkets and restaurants, did not provide more details.

Last month, Grupo Gigante said it had offered 8.78 billion pesos ($706.28 million) to buy the 50 percent stake in Office Depot of Mexico.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.