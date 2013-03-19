Gigante says talks to buy rest of Office Depot Mexico continue

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante said on Tuesday that its talks to purchase the rest of the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot Inc. continue despite a missed deadline to conclude the negotiations.

Grupo Gigante said that its offer to buy the 50 percent stake in the Mexican arm of the U.S. company it doesn’t already own expired on March 15.

The Mexican company, which also operates supermarkets and restaurants, did not provide more details.

Last month, Grupo Gigante said it had offered 8.78 billion pesos ($706.28 million) to buy the 50 percent stake in Office Depot of Mexico.