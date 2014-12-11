FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors to invest $5 bln in Mexico - Economy Minister
December 11, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

General Motors to invest $5 bln in Mexico - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - General Motors will invest $5 billion in Mexico to double its production capacity at its plants around the country, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday.

“With this investment, General Motors will double its production capacity of vehicles, engines and transmissions,” Guajardo said in Mexico City.

The investment would be made through 2018, said General Motors chief executive in Mexico, Ernesto Hernandez.

Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein

