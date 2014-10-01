FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Goldcorp eyes 1 mln ounces gold output in Mexican region in 2014
October 1, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Goldcorp eyes 1 mln ounces gold output in Mexican region in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Mexico investment details)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Goldcorp said on Wednesday it expects to produce around 1 million ounces of gold in the Mexican region this year, or around a third of the gold giant’s total estimated output for 2014.

Canada’s Goldcorp Inc, the world’s most valuable gold miner by market capitalization, has said it expects to produce between 2.95 million and 3.10 million ounces of gold this year, up on 2.67 million ounces last year.

Tomas Iturriaga, vice-president of Goldcorp in Mexico, told reporters on the sidelines of BNamericas mining summit in Mexico City that the company had invested around $200 million in the country this year.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
