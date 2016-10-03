FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Goldcorp starts controlled shutdown of operations at a Mexico mine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Goldcorp starts controlled shutdown of operations at a Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Goldcorp Inc said it was undertaking a controlled shutdown of operations at its Peñasquito gold mine in northern Mexico, following a blockade by a trucking contractor that began on last Monday.

Goldcorp said on Monday the contractor was concerned about losing business after the company's recent efforts to diversify its local transportation supply chain.

The company said it had taken legal steps, including filing criminal charges against the protesters. The company also said it was ready to talk with the contractor's representatives.

The world's third-biggest gold producer by market value said it did not expect the shutdown to impact overall production or cost estimate for 2016.

The Peñasquito mine produced 860,300 ounce of gold in 2015. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.