FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, head of Mexico's Banorte and Gruma, dies
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, head of Mexico's Banorte and Gruma, dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexican businessman Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, chairman emeritus of lender Banorte, died Saturday night in Houston, Texas, as a result of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Gonzalez was 81 years old.

A native of the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon, Gonzalez previously headed lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico’s fourth-largest bank, and also founded corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma.

Considered one of the country’s top business leaders, Gonzalez also served as chairman of the board of Gruma, a global company with operations spread across Latin America, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Officials at Banorte or Gruma have not yet announced funeral plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.