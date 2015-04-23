Goodyear plant planned for Mexico's San Luis Potosi state

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - A forthcoming investment by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in Mexico will be made in the central state of San Luis Potosi, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The U.S.-based company aims to invest $550 million in the new tire plant, which should be announced at a joint event with the Mexican government on Friday in Mexico City, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is the latest in a string of investment pledges in Mexico’s booming auto sector. Goodyear declined to comment. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Dave Graham)