Mexican corn miller Gruma reports higher fourth-quarter profit
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican corn miller Gruma reports higher fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier period, helped by a sharp drop in financing costs that offset weaker revenue.

The company reported a profit of 2.097 billion pesos ($160 million), compared to a profit of 1.115 billion pesos in the year earlier period.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 13.666 billion pesos and sales volume also fell 3 percent, hurt by a dip in government sales, the company said.

Offsetting the lower revenue, the company said financing costs fell 25 percent in comparison with the year-earlier period as Gruma paid less on its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

Gruma shares closed up 0.57 percent at 107.86 pesos before the company reported its results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
