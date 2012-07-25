FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican corn miller Gruma posts higher Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 8:59 PM / in 5 years

Mexican corn miller Gruma posts higher Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 437 mln pesos vs yr ago 106 mln pesos

* Revenue up 21 pct at 16.3 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma on Wednesday posted a four-fold increase in its second-quarter profit, helped by gains on currency derivatives and lower financing costs for its debt.

Profit soared to 437 million pesos ($32.8 million) from 106 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Second-quarter revenue rose 21 percent to 16.3 billion pesos from 13.5 billion pesos last year, boosted by higher prices.

The company said the derivative gains were related to currency hedges used to manage corn purchases. Gruma also paid less interest on its debt in the second quarter after it refinanced its borrowings last year.

Gruma shares closed down 1.15 percent at 33.65 pesos in local trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.