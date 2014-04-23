FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican corn miller Gruma 1st-quarter profit soars
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican corn miller Gruma 1st-quarter profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped by improved operational performance and a lower tax bill.

The company reported a profit of 621.9 million pesos ($47.6 million), compared with 209.2 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 13.4 billion pesos.

Gruma shares closed slightly up 0.04 percent at 109.28 pesos before the company reported its results.

$1 = 13.06 pesos at end March Writing by Elinor Comlay; Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.