MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Tuesday its Spanish unit has agreed to pay about 45 million euros ($48.28 million) to acquire the production and sales operations of Fat Taco and Azteca Foods in Spain.

Gruma's shares edged up 0.30 percent to 198.89 pesos shortly after midday. ($1 = 0.9321 euros)