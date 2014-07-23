FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gruma net profit soars in 2nd quarter despite dip in sales
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Gruma net profit soars in 2nd quarter despite dip in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit was five-times bigger than last year as better exchange rates and lower financing costs offset a dip in sales.

The company reported a net profit of 1.135 billion pesos ($87 million) in the April to June period compared with 226 million pesos in the same period last year, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenue slipped nearly 1 percent to 12.339 billion pesos.

Cost of sales fell, as did financing charges, while the company recorded a gain on exchange rates compared with a loss last year, when the Mexican peso sank sharply.

Gruma shares had closed 1.1 percent higher at a record 156.60 pesos before the company reported its results.

$1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June Reporting by Michael O'Boyle. Editing by Andre Grenon

