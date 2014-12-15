Mexico's Gruma to invest $50 million in new Russian plant

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it will invest $50 million over the next two years in a new plant in Russia.

The plant, which is near Moscow, will produce up to 31,500 tonnes of corn and wheat products a year and is due to begin operating by the end of 2015, Gruma said.

The new plant will allow Gruma to double its production in Russia, the company said. Gruma has been in Russia since 2011 and has seen its business there grow 15 percent a year. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Paul Simao)