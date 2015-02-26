FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlos Slim conglomerate, Carso, reports lower 4th-qtr profit
February 26, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Carlos Slim conglomerate, Carso, reports lower 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s conglomerate, Grupo Carso, said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit fell by a third from the year-earlier quarter, hurt by a loss on interest-rate derivative positions and a currency loss.

Fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.289 billion pesos ($87 million) from 1.929 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Carso, which operates energy, infrastructure and retail businesses, also reported flat fourth-quarter revenue at 24.857 billion pesos.

The company said its retail unit saw a pickup of 4.4 percent in revenue, while its infrastructure and energy units reported a revenue drop of 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Carso said its infrastructure and energy units were affected by lower demand for land-drilling and rig-building contracts.

Shares of Carso closed down 2.5 percent at 65.19 pesos on Thursday. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)

