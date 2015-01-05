FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Walmex CEO to head Mexico's Grupo Lala
January 5, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Former Walmex CEO to head Mexico's Grupo Lala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala has appointed Scot Rank, the former chief executive officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico, as its new chief executive to replace retiring top boss Arquimedes Celis, the company said on Monday.

Celis, who served as CEO for 14 years, will retire on June 30 but continue as a board member at the company, one of Latin America’s largest dairy producers.

Walmex, Mexico’s biggest retailer, said in October that Scot Rank was stepping down after five years as CEO and 14 years on the board. Enrique Ostale, Walmex Chairman and Latin America chief executive officer for parent company Wal-Mart Stores Inc took over as CEO of Walmex on Jan. 1.

The change at Walmex comes more than two years after the New York Times published an investigative report alleging that Walmex bribed local officials to open stores faster. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Berstein; Editing by Chris Reese)

