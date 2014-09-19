FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grupo Mexico's Larrea leaves Televisa board as seeks own TV network
September 19, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Grupo Mexico's Larrea leaves Televisa board as seeks own TV network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon German Larrea has resigned from the board of broadcaster Televisa over a potential conflict of interest arising from his interest in bidding in an upcoming tender for new television networks, Televisa said in a statement on Friday.

Larrea, one of Mexico’s richest men who controls mining and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico, is aiming to take part in the bidding process for television networks the government is creating, Televisa said.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez

