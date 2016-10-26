FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grupo Axo files for IPO with Mexican stock exchange
October 26, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Grupo Axo files for IPO with Mexican stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Retail brand management firm Grupo Axo, which in Mexico markets international names including Tommy Hilfiger and Emporio Armani, said on Wednesday it asked the Mexican stock exchange to list its shares through a mixed public offering.

The company did not disclose the number of shares, nor the amount expected to be raised from the listing, which is scheduled for December. In its application to the bourse, the company said it will use funds to boost its expansion.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Axo planned a listing in the coming months. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
