FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexico's Grupo Axo aims to raise $106 mln in IPO next month-sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Grupo Axo aims to raise $106 mln in IPO next month-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Axo, an apparel and home goods franchiser that markets brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret, plans to raise about 2 billion pesos ($105.88 million) in an initial public offering, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company, partially owned by restaurant operator Alsea and brokerage Evercore, announced plans last week to list its shares. It did not disclose the number of shares, nor the amount expected to be raised from the listing, which is scheduled for December, according to a filing with the local bourse.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The offering, which is underwritten by Credit Suisse and brokerage GBM, will also be placed in Chile, Colombia and Peru through the Latin American Integrated Market, or MILA. ($1 = 18.8902 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.