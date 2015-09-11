REFILE-Slim's Grupo Carso wins $471 mln contract for gas duct in Mexico

(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday that it won a $471 million dollar contract to build and operate a gas duct in northern Mexico.

Grupo Carso, said in a stock exchange filing that its subsidiary Carso Electric won the contract from Mexico’s state-run power company CFE for the gas duct, in Chihuahua and Sonora. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Tomas Sarmiento)