REFILE-Slim's Grupo Carso wins $471 mln contract for gas duct in Mexico
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Slim's Grupo Carso wins $471 mln contract for gas duct in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday that it won a $471 million dollar contract to build and operate a gas duct in northern Mexico.

Grupo Carso, said in a stock exchange filing that its subsidiary Carso Electric won the contract from Mexico’s state-run power company CFE for the gas duct, in Chihuahua and Sonora. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Tomas Sarmiento)

