Mexico's Grupo Gigante buys 51 pct of Chile's Grupo Prisa

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Office Depot de Mexico, a unit of Grupo Gigante, said on Thursday it had signed a contract to buy 51 percent of six subsidiaries of Chilean office supplier Grupo Prisa.

OD Chile, Office Depot’s Chilean unit, said it will buy just over half of Proveedores Integrales Prisa, Surti Ventas, Prisa Logistica, Proveedores Integrales del Sur, Distribuidora Prisa Store and Proveedores Integrales del Norte for eight times their 2014 core profit. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)