FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico sees 2013 copper output up at 850,000 tonnes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico sees 2013 copper output up at 850,000 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Grupo Mexico will produce 850,000 tonnes of copper this year, the company’s chief financial officer Daniel Muniz said on Thursday.

Increased production will allow the company to likely become “the second-biggest copper producer in the world,” by 2015, Muniz added, speaking at an event held by U.S. news company Bloomberg in Mexico City.

Grupo Mexico runs mines in Mexico, Peru and the United States, including the Buenavista mine in northern Mexico, one of world’s largest copper mines.

The mining and infrastructure giant produced 826,209 tonnes of copper last year, its highest ever, the company said in its fourth-quarter report released in January.

Grupo Mexico’s shares are up more than 4 percent this year on Mexico’s stock exchange, but fell by nearly 1 percent on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.