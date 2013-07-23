FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico posts 54 pct drop in second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico posts 54 pct drop in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Tuesday a 54 percent drop in second-quarter profit, as a slump in global metals prices hurt sales.

Grupo Mexico said profit for the April-June period was $289 million, down from nearly $626 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Profits were hurt by a $194 million drop in financial gains on foreign exchange moves compared with a year before.

Grupo Mexico’s sales fell 12 percent to $2.24 billion from $2.55 billion during the same period last year, as metals prices and production both fell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.