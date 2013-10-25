FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Miner Grupo Mexico third-quarter profit rises 40 pct
October 25, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Miner Grupo Mexico third-quarter profit rises 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a sharp decline in general costs.

In a filing with the Mexican stock exchange, the company said profit increased to $434.5 million from $311 million in the same period last year.

Revenue slipped 3 percent to $2.326 billion. General costs fell to $65 million from $400 million.

Grupo Mexico shares closed down 0.5 percent at 41.48 pesos on Thursday. The shares are down 11 percent this year.

