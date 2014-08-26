FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican mining spill could cost Grupo Mexico millions - agency
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican mining spill could cost Grupo Mexico millions - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Grupo Mexico faces a possible fine of 40 million pesos for a toxic river spill, plus the cost of cleaning it up, which could amount to hundreds of millions of pesos, a government agency said on Tuesday.

The federal attorney general’s office for environmental protection (Profepa) says the spill at the Buenavista copper mine earlier this pumped 40,000 cubic meters of toxic mining acid into the Bacanuchi river.

The Buenavista mine, located in the northern state of Sonora, holds the world’s largest proven copper reserves.

Profepa said the clean up of the spill could cost hundreds or even billions of pesos. The mine is operated by Buenavista del Cobre, a Grupo Mexico subsidiary. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.