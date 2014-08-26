Mexican mining spill could cost Grupo Mexico millions - agency

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Grupo Mexico faces a possible fine of 40 million pesos for a toxic river spill, plus the cost of cleaning it up, which could amount to hundreds of millions of pesos, a government agency said on Tuesday.

The federal attorney general’s office for environmental protection (Profepa) says the spill at the Buenavista copper mine earlier this pumped 40,000 cubic meters of toxic mining acid into the Bacanuchi river.

The Buenavista mine, located in the northern state of Sonora, holds the world’s largest proven copper reserves.

Profepa said the clean up of the spill could cost hundreds or even billions of pesos. The mine is operated by Buenavista del Cobre, a Grupo Mexico subsidiary. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)