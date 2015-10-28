Grupo Mexico: No sign of rail unit IPO in the coming months

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico does not expect to launch the postponed initial public offering (IPO) of its railway unit within the next few months, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Grupo Mexico decided to push back a listing of its ITM rail unit, which has taken on a more prominent role in the company’s portfolio on the back of low metals prices and a booming Mexican autos export market. The initial public offering was set to raise over $1 billion.

On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 40 percent compared with the year-earlier period, hit by a drop in sales. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)