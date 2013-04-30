Miner Grupo Mexico eyes spinning off at least two firms

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico may split into three listed units to capitalize on economic reforms planned by the government, the company’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Traders and analysts have long speculated that the company, Mexico’s largest domestic miner, might list its transport and infrastructure divisions to generate income and drive growth.

That talk was given fresh impetus by the new government’s plan to open up state oil monopoly Pemex to foreign investment, and improve Mexico’s transport infrastructure.

Now Grupo Mexico has admitted it is considering such a move.

“If you ask me, the endgame here might be to have three publicly listed divisions of Grupo Mexico,” Daniel Muniz, the CFO, said in a conference call with investors. He did not give any specific timetable for such a move.

“The significant increase in our investment shows how positive we are about the growth outlook for Mexico, particularly the energy outlook and the exceptional opportunity that has arisen from the recent change in government,” Muniz added.

Grupo Mexico, which reported a 15.4 percent decline in first-quarter profits last week, has discussed listing its fully owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corporation on the London or Toronto bourse, Muniz said.

He said that when it was ready, Grupo Mexico would likely list its transport division first, noting that an infrastructure division public offering “probably needs a little more work.”