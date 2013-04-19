FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Grupo Modelo posts higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Grupo Modelo posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Friday its first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, helped by a slight pickup in revenue and lower currency losses, as the peso strengthened in the quarter.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.465 billion pesos ($200 million) from 2.259 billion pesos a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to 21.98 billion pesos.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, the world’s largest brewer, is seeking to buy the 50 percent of Modelo that it does not already own for $20.1 billion.

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit in January to stop that deal, on concern that it could lead to higher beer prices in the United States.

Earlier this month, however, the judge overseeing the fight approved a stay in court proceedings to give the two sides more time to reach an agreement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.