FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brewer Grupo Modelo to invest 2.8 bln pesos in Mexico can plant
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brewer Grupo Modelo to invest 2.8 bln pesos in Mexico can plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo , maker of Corona beer, said on Friday it would invest 2.8 billion pesos ($182.17 million) to build an aluminum can plant in Mexico’s southeastern state of Yucatan.

Modelo, which is owned by the world’s largest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev, announced in January it would invest 2.2 billion pesos on a brewery in Yucatan, increasing its production capacity by more than 8 per cent.

Construction on the two plants, which will be built next to each other, will begin in the second half of this year, said Grupo Modelo Director Ricardo Tadeu at an event in Yucatan.

The brewery’s initial yearly capacity will be 500 million liters, he said. ($1 = 15.3705 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.