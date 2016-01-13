Mexico not investigating Sean Penn, Kate Del Castillo directly

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico is not directly investigating the actors Sean Penn or Kate Del Castillo for meeting with drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, but it will look into the circumstances of their meeting, government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The secret meeting between Hollywood star Penn and the world’s most-wanted drug boss in early October was essential to finding the fugitive, Mexico’s attorney general said on Monday.