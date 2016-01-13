FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico not investigating Sean Penn, Kate Del Castillo directly
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 13, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico not investigating Sean Penn, Kate Del Castillo directly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico is not directly investigating the actors Sean Penn or Kate Del Castillo for meeting with drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, but it will look into the circumstances of their meeting, government spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The secret meeting between Hollywood star Penn and the world’s most-wanted drug boss in early October was essential to finding the fugitive, Mexico’s attorney general said on Monday.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner

