FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican food company Herdez closes Nutrisa purchase
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

Mexican food company Herdez closes Nutrisa purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez, maker of Barilla pasta and Del Fuerte tinned vegetables, has completed its offer to buy frozen yogurt and food supplement chain Nutrisa for 2.971 billion mexican pesos ($246.84 million), Herdez said on Thursday.

Herdez, whose brands in Mexico also include McCormick spices, Kikkoman soy sauce and Ocean Spray cranberry products, said it paid 91 pesos a share as planned for Nutrisa .

The food company said it will consolidate Nutrisa’s results from May 13.

Shares in Herdez, which generally trade with little volume, did not move in morning trading on Mexico’s stock exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.