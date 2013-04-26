FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican food firm Herdez to pay $245 mln for Nutrisa
April 26, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican food firm Herdez to pay $245 mln for Nutrisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said Friday it would pay 2.98 billion pesos ($245 million) to buy Nutrisa, a frozen yogurt and food supplement chain.

Grupo Herdez said it would pay 91 pesos a share for 100 percent of Nutrisa, which reported sales of 1.14 billion pesos ($93.70 million) during the whole of last year.

Herdez had already said it would purchase 67 percent of Nutrisa for 91 pesos a share and that it would make an offer for the remaining third of the company.

