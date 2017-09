MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex on Friday posted a 3.515 billion peso loss ($267 million) during the third-quarter, the company said in a delayed filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Homex’s three-quarter revenues came in at nearly 103 million pesos ($7.8 million), down nearly 99 percent compared with revenues during the year-earlier period, the company said.