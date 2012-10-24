Mexico's Homex says on track to deliver 2 jails by year-end

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Wednesday it is on track to deliver two jails it is building for the government by year-end, a goal some analysts still see as a long shot considering the project was less than 70 percent complete as of September.

Homex has already accounted for government funding for the construction of the prisons. On Tuesday, the company said its third-quarter profit surged 173 percent, boosted by this project.

“Even though the company was able to keep working capital requirements for the housing business stable ... it was not able to accelerate the construction of penitentiaries as the market expected, in our view,” Credit Suisse said in a research report.

The company will start receiving an additional 1.1 billion Mexican pesos ($84.85 million) from the government for the operation of each of the two federal prisons starting in early 2013, which include laundry, food and maintenance services. Homex has a 20-year concession to run these facilities.

“The market focus has remained on Homex’s penitentiaries as a significant value driver for the coming years. Market concern that Homex may not finish the projects on time should be a short-term negative for the shares,” the brokerage added.

Homex shares traded 1.38 percent higher at 29.35 pesos early on Wednesday, but are down 24 percent in the year to date.