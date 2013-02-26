FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex reports fourth-quarter loss
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex reports fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 loss 206.43 mln pesos vs profit of 61.04 mln pesos

* Revenue up 21.5 percent to 7.98 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a change in government that affected subsidies for the low-income houses it sells.

The company reported a loss of 206.43 million pesos (US$16 million) compared with a profit of 61.04 million pesos a year ago. An increase in sales costs along with an exchange rate loss also weighed on Homex in the quarter.

Revenue rose 21.5 percent to 7.98 billion pesos compared with 6.57 billion pesos a year earlier, helped by payments from the government for jails that Homex is building.

Revenue from home sales fell 4.4 percent to 5.7 billion pesos, the company said.

Homex shares closed up 0.44 percent at 27.16 before the company announced its financial results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.