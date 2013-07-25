FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex posts huge loss after debt troubles
July 25, 2013 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex posts huge loss after debt troubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex , which has struggled with a heavy debt load and flagging sales, reported a second quarter loss of 10.156 billion pesos ($782 million) on Thursday.

The Culiacan-based firm had a 572-million peso profit in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Homex took a charge of 5.265 billion pesos related to its land inventory, as part of an adjustment under a new government housing plan that is prioritizing developments closer to city centers.

Revenue fell 84.4 percent to 1.114 billion pesos from the year-earlier quarter.

Homex, like its rivals Urbi and Geo, is trying to restructure its debt, after taking on loans to buy large tracts of suburban land where Mexicans no longer want to live.

