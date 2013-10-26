FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilders Homex. Geo postpone filing third-qtr results
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2013 / 1:42 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilders Homex. Geo postpone filing third-qtr results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilders Homex and Geo, which are struggling under heavy debt loads and flagging sales, said on Friday they would delay publishing their third-quarter results.

Homex said it would post its results no later than Nov. 12, while Geo also said it was postponing its latest results after not issuing its second-quarter earnings.

Homex said in a regulatory filing: “The company has been in the process of restructuring, which has led to enormous amounts of extra work for those working at the company, who are themselves in charge of a reduced workforce.”

Mexico’s homebuilders like Homex, Geo and Urbi were dropped from Mexico’s benchmark IPC stock index after failing to file their second-quarter results in a timely manner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.