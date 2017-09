MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi on Tuesday said it will start expanding its business again after completing a restructuring under bankruptcy protection.

The company, once Mexico’s No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit homes slumped. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)