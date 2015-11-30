FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's ICA to take 30 day grace on some bond payments
November 30, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's ICA to take 30 day grace on some bond payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest construction company ICA on Monday said it would take a 30 day grace period in paying some $31 million in interest to holders of its bonds due in 2024.

The firm’s net loss more than tripled in the third quarter, hit by financing costs caused by a weak peso.

In a statement to the bourse, ICA emphasized the grace period was not a breach of its obligations to bondholders, and said it would continue to work on ensuring adequate resources for its operations, and improving its liquidity position. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

