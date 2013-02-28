FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico construction firm ICA posts 4th-qtr loss
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico construction firm ICA posts 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Builder loses 161.5 million pesos in quarter

* Costs, financing expenses hit bottom line

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican construction company ICA said on Wednesday said it lost money in the fourth quarter due to higher costs and financing expenses.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 161.5 million pesos ($12.5 million) compared to 127 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

ICA said it saw a 35 million peso foreign exchange loss while interest payments rose 88 percent to 852.9 million pesos.

Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 12.503 billion pesos from 12.085 billion in the year earlier period, but the cost of sales rose 5.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
